Cherry Creek Spa closes without refunding prepaid packages

DENVER -- Spa packages are popular because they usually involve a discount on services, if you lock yourself in by paying up front.

Most spas honor these deals, but Synia Son told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that's not the case with the Smooth Medical Spa in Cherry Creek.

Synia said in 2016, she paid the spa $3,200 up front for a skin treatment package and has a $1,500 credit remaining.

Two weeks ago, she was shocked to discover the spa abruptly closed. She couldn’t reach the management to ask about a refund. “If you try calling them they don't pick up. If you email your email bounces back.”

The Problem Solvers found a note on the spa’s window that was also sent to clients and appears on their website.

It explains the lease wasn't renewed, but the staff would try to transfer clients to another spa and that they are saddened and heartbroken they cannot continue to operate.

Several other women contacted the Problem Solvers complaining they too prepaid for expensive spa packages but can’t speak to the management to arrange to receive refunds.

FOX31 consulted with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies and learned the women can file suit to have their money refunded.

The Denver and Boulder Better Business Bureau told the Problem Solvers the best way to protect yourself against losing money is to check the contract you sign when pre-paying for any type of service.

If it doesn't make allowances for a refund if they go out of business, ask for it in writing, but that's still risky.

In the end, it may be best to skip the discount and pay after services are rendered for extra peace of mind.