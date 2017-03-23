Body of missing CSU student found off Florida coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The body of a missing Colorado State University student was recovered off the Florida coast on Wednesday night, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

A boater located the body of 21-year-old Jie Luo floating in Bunces Pass, just south of Shell Key Preserve in the Tampa area.

Marine Unit deputies recovered the body and identified Luo, who had been missing since March 14.

Luo was with 14 other Chinese CSU students on spring break. Five of the students went swimming in the choppy waters but got caught up in a current.

Four of the students were able to swim back to the boat, but Luo could not not. Yacht crew member Andrew Dillman of New York jumped in after him, but he also got caught up in the swift currents. Neither was wearing a flotation device.

The Coast Guard called off the search on Friday. Dillman's body was found by a boater on Monday afternoon.