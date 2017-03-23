× Blue Buffalo recalls dog food over potential health risk

Blue Buffalo is recalling some of its canned wet dog food because it may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormones.

The BLUE Wilderness® Rocky Mountain RecipeTM Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs is the product being recalled.

The recall only affects one production lot with a UPC Code of 840243101153 and a best buy date of June 7, 2019.

According to Blue Buffalo, dogs who eat high levels of beef thyroid hormones can experience changes in their metabolism. It can also lead to vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, or rapid breathing, if consumed over a long period of time.

No other Blue Buffalo products are included in this recall.

If you bought the recalled product, you can throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.