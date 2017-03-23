Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Bell Ice Cream will be available in grocery stores in Denver and the surrounding cities beginning March 27.

Blue Bell will reopen its distribution facility located in Centennial.

Ice cream fans can purchase Blue Bell at King Soopers and Walmart as well as other local supermarkets.

The return of Blue Bell will be even sweeter with the re-release of Rocky Mountain Road Ice Cream, which was introduced in 2011 in honor of Colorado and its Rocky Mountain scenery. Rocky Mountain Road is a rich, dark chocolate ice cream combined with dark chocolate-coated peanuts, milk chocolate-coated pecans, white chocolate-coated almonds and roasted walnuts, all surrounded by a flavorful marshmallow sauce swirl.

Also, look for the newest flavor from Blue Bell, Ice Cream Cone – a tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sauce swirl.