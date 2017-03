Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have some sweet news this morning for ice cream lovers- Blue Bell Ice Cream is back! After two years of being off the shelves, your favorite flavors will be available in the freezer again. Jenny Van Dorf with Blue Bell Ice Cream joined us this morning to remind us how delicious their ice cream is.

They start churning out ice cream on Monday, and you can find them at King Soopers and Walmart. If you don't see them, tell your local grocery store you want Blue Bell back!