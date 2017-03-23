Bill banning conversion therapy on patients under 18 postponed ‘indefinitely’

DENVER — A bill banning conversion therapy on patients younger than 18 years old has passed postponed “indefinitely.”

The motion failed on a vote of 2-3 in the Senate Committee on State, Veterans, & Military Affairs on Wednesday.

House Bill 17-1156 would have prohibited licensed mental health care providers from practicing conversion therapy.

“‘Conversion therapy’ means efforts that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward individuals of the same sex,” the bill states.

“A licensee who engages in these efforts is subject to disciplinary action by the appropriate licensing board,” according to the Colorado General Assembly website.

The bill passed its third reading in the House on Tuesday with no amendments but never made it to a full vote in the Senate.

Five states and the District of Columbia have banned conversion therapy, according to the Movement Advancement Project.