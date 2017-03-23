Former Sen. Ken Salazar decides not to run for governor

DENVER — Former Sen. and Interior Secretary Ken Salazar announced he will not seek the Democratic Party nomination for governor in 2018.

Salazar made the announcement in the Denver Post in Thursday’s editions.

For months, Salazar was considered a top contender for the job to replace John Hickenlooper, who cannot run because of term limits.

But Salazar wrote that his family’s well-being must come first.

Top Democratic contenders now include congressmen El Perlmutter and Jared Polis, and former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy.

Former State Sen. Mike Johnston is the only officially declared candidate in the race.