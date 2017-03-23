× Man convicted of vehicular homicide in Arvada crash after speeding through red light

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was found guilty on all counts in a vehicular homicide case that resulted in the death of a 40-year-old woman on Valentine’s Day last year, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Jose Sandoval-Cruz, 25, was found guilty of vehicular homicide-DUI, vehicular homicide-reckless, leaving the scene of an accident with death, driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving with injury and driving without a license by a Jefferson County jury on Monday.

On Feb. 14, 2016, Monica Zapata was traveling westbound on West 80th Avenue through Sheridan Boulevard on a green light.

As she was going through the intersection, the vehicle driven by Sandoval-Cruz sped through a red light on southbound Sheridan and into Zapata’s vehicle.

Testimony during the trial estimated Sandoval-Cruz was going 55 mph in a 40 mph zone and that he had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Sandoval-Cruz and two passengers got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, the district attorney’s office said. They were arrested two hours later.

Zapata later died from her injuries. Her 15-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was injured.

Sandoval-Cruz will be sentenced April 21.