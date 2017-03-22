Live video: Confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch of Colorado

Wildfire shuts down Highway 285, forces evacuations in Morrison

Posted 1:30 pm, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:39PM, March 22, 2017

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 285 is shut down near Turkey Creek Road due to a wildfire, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no estimate for when it will reopen, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The West Ranch Center has been evacuated. The temporary evacuation area is the Twin Forks Park & Ride.

There is no word on whether any homes are threatened by the fire.

We have a crew on the way.

We have called officials and are working to confirm more information. Refresh this page for updates.

 