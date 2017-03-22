Wildfire shuts down Highway 285, forces evacuations in Morrison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 285 is shut down near Turkey Creek Road due to a wildfire, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no estimate for when it will reopen, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The West Ranch Center has been evacuated. The temporary evacuation area is the Twin Forks Park & Ride.

There is no word on whether any homes are threatened by the fire.

