West Metro Fire crew attempting to rescue teen stuck on ledge at Red Rocks

MORRISON, Colo. — West Metro Fire says 4 teenagers were illegally climbing on the rocks near the Red Rocks Amphitheater Wednesday night.

2 teenagers fell from the rocks. 1 of the teens was able to catch a ledge and suffered minor injuries.

Another teen fell farther and was transported with injuries to a hospital.

As of 10:20 p.m., 1 teen is still stuck on the ledge and a team is performing a rope rescue.

The incident reportedly began around 7:56 p.m. and it’s estimated that the rescue will take a few hours.

This story is developing and FOX31 will continue to update the story as more details become available.