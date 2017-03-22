Watch live: April the giraffe is ‘very moody,’ something that is ‘a good thing’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe was reported to be “very moody” by zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park on Wednesday morning, adding “this is a good thing.”

The pregnant giraffe is “off from her normal self” and the back end continues to progress to the zookeepers’ satisfaction, park officials wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday night, April seemed to be a bit more “off” and perhaps a bit agitated. She has serious back end swelling.

“So if you were watching me in with her this evening (6:30ish) you would have seen a fairly cranky giraffe. … You also would have seen me in there with a little white box looking thing,” the veterinarian reported Tuesday night.

“This is my doppler. Over the past few weeks I’ve been trying to desensitize her to seeing, hearing and being touched by it. It’s easy to forget that she is a big and dangerous creature, you have to be real careful with how far you push them.”

The park began streaming on Feb. 23, showing April preparing to give birth and drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.