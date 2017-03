LOS ANGELES — Six of the seven biggest Hollywood studios are trying to offer movies to home viewers just a couple of weeks after they open.

Major movies can be rented about 90 days after release. If these discussions become the new norm, the films could debut on demand less than three weeks after they open.

Some studios want to charge $50 per rental. Now they are trying to negotiate a deal for premium on-demand that would charge $30.

But at that price, you would have to wait a month or so.