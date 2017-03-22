Snow? Plow truck drivers can’t wait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Thursday’s wild weather is expected to bring gusty winds, hail and even some heavy wet snow.

What you’ll see, of course, depends on where you live. As for the snow, many are dreading it but others are thrilled.

Snow is expected to cover communities south of Denver—and those paid to clear it told FOX31 it’s about time.

From the heavy-duty equipment to the standard pickup truck, Lightning Mobile snow removal has business parking lots large and small covered.

Employees spent Wednesday prepping up for a busy Thursday.

“Our dispatchers call all of the crews a couple of days before the storm,” said Bruce Haase with Lightning Mobile.

Haase is in charge of the snow removal team. He said his crews are ready.

While most drivers dread snow for obvious reasons, Haase's employees love it. They wish there would’ve been more snow by now.

“We’ve lost a few hundred thousand dollars,” he explained. “This is how we feed our families, but it’s important that we’re always available for our clients.”

It’s been more than a month since the Denver area has seen a significant snowfall, but that wait is now nearly over for areas between Denver and Colorado Springs and out onto the eastern plains.

“I’ve been watching 31, looking at the weather, and it could go a couple of different ways,” said Haase.

But no matter what, Haase said he’s prepared. And with rain also forecast, he’s bracing for ice as well.

The Colorado Department of Transportation told FOX31 its plow truck drivers will be sent out Thursday afternoon and work into the evening.