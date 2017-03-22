Texas teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student smiles in mugshot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCKHART, Texas -- A 26-year-old married anatomy teacher at Lockhart High School in Texas who is accused of having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student had a broad smile in her booking photo.

The school district suspended Sarah Madden Fowlkes, who had been with the school since 2014.

A tip from a school administrator led authorities to the 17-year-old boy who had allegedly been in contact with Fowlkes through messaging and in person.

Lockhart schools superintendent Susan Bohn emailed parents on Monday, notifying them of Fowlkes' arrest and suspension, according to Fox32.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly. Student safety is the district’s most important priority,” Bohn said in a statement.

“As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

If convicted Fowlkes will join a growing trend of attractive female teachers who can't seem to keep things strictly academic with their students.

She'll also be a convicted felon and possibly need to register as a sex offender.