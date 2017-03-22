Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Denver Animal Shelter is teaming up with fashion students at The Art Institute of Colorado for Rescue Runway's Fashion Showcase & Silent Auction on March 24, from 6-10pm at the McNichols Civic Center located at 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver, 80202. There will be animals modeling fashion designs from students, with more than a dozen of them being adoptable dogs. There will be a Doggy Kissing Booth, silent auction, food and drinks, and a quartette along with students and Denver Animal Protection officers volunteering at the event. Silent auction items will be provided by stars from Animal Planet, which include week-long vacation packages, hot air balloon rides, three-course home meals by a personal chef, signed sports memorabilia, etc. All proceeds benefit the Denver Animal Shelter.