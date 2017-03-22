Man shot, killed at business in Centennial; police searching for shooter

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on South Jordan Road.

A man was shot at QED Electric. That’s between East Fremont Avenue and East Briarwood Avenue. The body was outside the building, investigators said.

Investigators said they don’t yet know if the shooting was random or involved a conflict between the victim and the gunman.

The suspect is a white man wearing a gray or white sleeveless t-shirt, jeans, and a black cap, according to the sheriff’s office. He has a large tattoo on his upper right arm. He might have left the area in an older white sedan.

If you have information on the suspect described seen fleeing 7000 S. Jordan Rd, please call our dispatch at 303-795-4711. pic.twitter.com/vNa7odTIUj — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) March 22, 2017

