Peeps Diorama Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The peeps are returning to the Longmont Public Library! For the third consecutive year, library patrons will be creating dioramas depicting their favorite literary scenes using marshmallow peeps as the figures. Dioramas can be delivered to the Library beginning March 30 through April 6. The dioramas will be displayed in the Library lobby from Friday, April 7 through Thursday, April 13. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to stop by and vote for their favorite peep diorama. Winners will be announced on April 14th.

Complete rules and entry forms can be found on the Library’s website.