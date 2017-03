DENVER — One person was injured after being shot on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 10 a.m. in the area of East 16th Avenue and Spruce Street, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two suspects were arrested at the scene, police said.

The names, ages and gender of the victim and the suspects were not released.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.