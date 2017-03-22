Nuggets score statement win over Cavs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets scored not only a statement win over the defending NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers, they also took another step closer to making their first playoff appearance since the 2013-2014 season.

The Nuggets posted a convincing 126-113 victory.

Wilson Chandler returned from a four-game absence with a pulled groin to score 18-points and also provide solid defense on LeBron James as the four-time league MVP was held to just 18 points.

After the game, head coach Mike Malone was especially pleased with his team’s unselfish play, “It’s a quality win and obviously time of the year it couldn’t come at a better time. What I loved about the win offensive was the 35 assists to only 6 turnovers, the ball was moving, I mean we found the open man all night long.”

The Nuggets put six players into double-digits scoring as in addition to Chandler’s 18, Gary Harris scored 21, Will Barton added 20, Kenneth Faried chipped in with 17, Nikola Jokic had 16 and rookie Jamal Murray posted 15 points off of the bench.

Denver now has a game and a half lead over Portland. The Nuggets next play on Friday night at Indiana, beginning a stretch in which they will play six of their next seven games on the road.