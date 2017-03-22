Next two days will bring record heat, plunging temperatures, snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prepare for a big change in the weather over a short time to end the week.

Thursday-Friday Storm System

We’ll set a record high on Thursday of 80 degrees — the “warm before the storm.”

A powerful cold front slams into Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday evening dropping temps by 40-50 degrees in a short time.

Then rain showers develop followed by a heavy rain/snow mix overnight turning to all snow for a period during the Friday morning rush hour.

The snow ends Friday afternoon.

Storm Specifics

The heaviest snow falls above 6,000 feet with a heavy mix below.

The Palmer Divide is the bulls-eye with 1-2 feet of total snow possible. Watch for power outages and fallen trees. It will be very windy on Thursday night through Friday with gusts of 30-60 mph — blizzard conditions.

How much accumulation in Denver? Some, but also plenty of melting and rain mixing in initially. It’s still too early to forecast a specific number.

