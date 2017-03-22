× New bill may require stylists to complete sexual assault awareness training

DENVER — A bill under consideration by the Colorado General Assembly will encourage cosmetologists, barbers and hairstylists to report information if they suspect their clients may be suffering from potential domestic abuse.

Under HB17-1175, barbers, hairstylists, cosmetologists, aestheticians and nail technicians who need to renew their license would be required to take a one-time training course for one hour on domestic violence and sexual assault awareness.

The bill does not impose a mandatory reporting requirement and also grants workers immunity from civil and criminal liability for reporting or failing to report potential domestic violence or sexual assault.

The bill is scheduled to be heard Monday in the House.