Man found dead near Kossler Lake on Flagstaff Mountain

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man driving down Flagstaff Mountain discovered the body of a 39-year-old man near Kossler Lake Wednesday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found in the 5300 block of Flagstaff Road at about 7:30 a.m. The man immediately called 911, officials said.

“The man’s body was approximately 200 yards off the roadway, in a field, and his car was located a short distance away,” the sheriff’s office said. “The initial investigation suggests no foul play is involved.”

The sheriff’s office and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office are working to identify the man and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.