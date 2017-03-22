Legal Minute With Phil Harding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know it's the law- you have to have car insurance. But you may not realize how important it is, especially if you're hit by a driver without insurance. Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding explains the coverage you need in today's Legal Minute.

It's known that one out of six people driving on Colorado's roads have no insurance, so make sure to maximize your own. You can't control who runs into you, but you can control how much insurance you have if the other side has little or no insurance.

