Jury convicts man in drive-by shooting at Arvada McDonald's

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man is facing up to more than 50 years in prison after being found guilty of a drive-by shooting in front of a McDonald’s restaurant in Arvada, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Kurtis Regner, 36, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, attempted reckless manslaughter and five counts of reckless endangerment after a one-week trial.

On the afternoon of Jan. 10, 2016, police arrived at the McDonald’s at 9825 W. 58th St. on reports of shots fired. No one was hit, but the bullet hit the restaurant’s large double-pane glass window.

“This is a great outcome in this potentially tragic situation,” District Attorney Pete Weir said. “Many families with children and unsuspecting employees were put at great risk when this shot was fired at a man who was standing outside the McDonald’s. … This could have had a very different ending.”

Regner, who has two previous felony convictions, will be sentenced May 11. He faces a minimum of 16 years in prison and could get more than 50 years, the district attorney’s office said.