Jefferson County man sentenced to 48 years in prison for violent attack on girlfriend

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison for the vicious beating of his girlfriend in Jefferson County in 2015, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Chuck Martinez, 36, and his 40-year-old girlfriend were arguing in the apartment at 3575 S. Nelson Way near Highway 285 and Kipling Street when the attack happened in July 2015.

When deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the woman was found covered in blood and so seriously injured that she could not speak, the district attorney’s office said.

At the hospital, she was only able to communicate by blinking her eyes.

The woman suffered multiple traumatic brain injuries, including an open skull fracture in which bone fragments had been pressed into her skull, the district attorney’s office said.

She went several weeks without being able to talk, or able to use her arm or leg on the left side of her body.

While recovering, the woman remembered that before losing consciousness, Martinez was beating her in the head. She woke up in a pool of blood and got out of the apartment, where a neighbor found her and called 911.

Martinez has three previous felony convictions.

“This was a violent attack on an intimate partner. It is a miracle that the woman did not die from her injuries,” District Attorney Pete Weir said. “Her life is forever changed by the injuries inflicted upon her as well as the psychological impact.”