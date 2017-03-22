Is this the best ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fail of all time?

Oh, Kevin.
He only needed one letter to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune."
And, for a lot of people watching at home, the answer was obvious.
We're not sure what Kevin was thinking here, but it may not be suitable for television.
See for yourself.
The reaction on Twitter ranged from amusement to serious second-hand embarrassment.
After the round, host Pat Sajak made light of the rather racy mistake.
"I'll bet you have really nice friends who aren't going to make any remarks to you, won't give you any grief at all. Good luck with that," Sajak said.