Is this the best ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fail of all time?

Oh, Kevin.

He only needed one letter to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune."

And, for a lot of people watching at home, the answer was obvious.

We're not sure what Kevin was thinking here, but it may not be suitable for television.

See for yourself.

Poor Kevin had his mind in the gutter and missed the most obvious Wheel of Fortune answer ever. Love Pat Sajak's sarcastic "Noooo." pic.twitter.com/GdT9baA8vX — Ray DeRousse (@RayDeRousse) March 22, 2017

The reaction on Twitter ranged from amusement to serious second-hand embarrassment.

Contestant on wheel of fortune just tried to solve the puzzle with "streetcar naKed desire" and I want to die for him. — jonny🐼 (@MURRmaidman4) March 21, 2017

Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017

After the round, host Pat Sajak made light of the rather racy mistake.

"I'll bet you have really nice friends who aren't going to make any remarks to you, won't give you any grief at all. Good luck with that," Sajak said.