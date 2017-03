Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People are using apps more than ever, in fact, last year alone more than 268 million apps were downloaded! Desi Sanchez, MTV VJ, the former host of Major League Gaming E-Report, and the Founder of gamesgeekstech.com, joined us to share the hottest new apps to hit the market.

To learn more about the apps Desi talked about, visit tipsontv.com.