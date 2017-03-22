Florida dad wins praise after purchasing groceries for his ex

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida father has garnered a lot of positive attention for going above and beyond as he co-parents his daughter with his ex.

Brandon Carpenter posted on Facebook on Sunday that he went to his ex’s house after hearing his daughter wasn’t feeling well.

He brought some medicine, but noticed the refrigerator was empty except for some water. But the pantry was full of food, formula, snacks and water for their daughter.

Instead of leaving and believing his only responsibility was to his daughter, Carpenter instead went to the store and stocked up on a few weeks’ worth of groceries for the two.

“She pays rent and all her bills plus she is paying off a car,” Carpenter wrote. “Just because we aren’t together doesn’t mean I can’t provide for her if she needs it.

“If my child’s mother is good then I know she is taking care of our daughter the best she can and that makes me happy.”

The post, which included a photo of the long receipt, has been shared nearly 200,000 times and liked by more than 300,000.

Thousands of people have left comments calling Carpenter a “good man” and saying he is setting a great example for his daughter.