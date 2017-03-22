× Family dog cleared of being wolf hybrid can go home Wednesday

AURORA, Colo. — The family dog that was impounded for nearly five weeks in Aurora will be allowed to go home Wednesday.

Aurora Animal Control thought Capone was a wolf hybrid but DNA tests proved he was all dog.

In court Wednesday, Capone’s owners admitted guilt to the charge of having dog running at large.

He will be going home Wednesday, FOX31 Denver reporter Tammy Vigil confirmed.

