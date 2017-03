Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyday Eats-“The Alley”

There's a new restaurant in downtown Littleton that's paying tribute to the town's history... with a modern twist.

All of their "Mountain Mexican" dishes are served straight of a food truck.

It's called "The Alley" and we sent our boss, producer and editor... out to try it in our Everyday Eats.

http://www.littletonalley.com/