Eldorado Canyon closes popular peak to protect nesting golden eagles

ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular area in Eldorado Canyon State Park will be closed for the next several months because a pair of golden eagles are nesting there.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has closed Shirt Tail Peak (sometimes spelled Shirttail Peak) to all uses, according to a statement released Wednesday.

That includes several popular rock climbing routes.

A very cheery Matt Beery on the final pitch of gambit at #eldoradocanyon this past Saturday. #shirttailpeak #boulder #coloradoliving #rockclimbing #tradisrad #mountaininspiration #sandstone A post shared by Peter W Gilroy (@peterwgilroy) on Oct 27, 2015 at 7:40am PDT

There are 20 separate climbing routes on Shirt Tail Peak, according to MountainProject.com.

The area will remain closed through July 15 or until further notice, officials stated.

“Golden Eagles are protected by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under authority of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act,” officials stated.

A person convicted of disturbing a nest can face a fine up to $5,000 and a year behind bars.