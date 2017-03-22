Edible (not that kind) book baking competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Johnson & Wales University in Denver hosted its 3rd annual Edible Book Contest on Wednesday, showcasing cakes and treats based off of books.

The books and themes were chosen by 14 culinary students who submitted their work to be judged.

From Beauty & The Beast to Fifty Shades of Grey, there was a little something for everyone!

To see the submitted pieces, hit 'play' on the video above.

The winners in the five categories are:

Graphic Novel: Marvel/Avengers = Caitlyn Shepard

Children's Book: Beauty & the Beast = Kayla Fick

Book to Film: Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy = Jessica Dooley

Noon-cake: Lord of the rings = Stephanie Pound

People's Choice: Madeline = Jenny Marcolina