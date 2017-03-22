Live video: Confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch of Colorado

Denver Animal Shelter uses forklift to rescue 350-pound pig

Posted 1:56 pm, March 22, 2017, by

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter had to use a forklift to rescue a 350-pound pig.

(Denver Animal Shelter)

“Charlie” was injured and immobile when Animal Protection Officers found him, officials said.

They had to use a forklift to move him into their vehicle.

“Getting this big guy into the trailer involved lots of patience and more than a few bribes,” shelter officials said.

The veterinary team nursed Charlie back to health and also performed the very first pig neuter at the shelter.

“We are so ecstatic that Charlie the pig is now living happily ever after at a farm sanctuary. We hear that his new favorite activities are laying in the sunshine and munching on bananas. Happy tails, Charlie!”