Crews working to contain wildfire burning near South Deer Creek Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire near South Deer Creek Road in Jefferson County.

One cabin was fully engulfed in flames, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet just before 11 a.m.

The fire was estimated to be one acre in size, but but the sheriff’s office said the flames have reached tree canopy and the fire has heavy fuels.

There are no evacuations yet, the sheriff’s office said.

Several fire agencies are on scene and en route, according to officials.

Firefighters had a “scratch line around the majority of the fire” at 11:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

There was still zero containment but the fire doesn’t appear to have grown much from the original estimate of one acre.

