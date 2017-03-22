Crews searching for possible drowning victim in Wellington Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible drowning at Wellington Lake.

A man and a woman ended up in the water after their canoe capsized at about 10 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital with hypothermia, officials said.

The man, who is in his 60s, is still missing.

Wellington Lake is about six miles southeast of Bailey.

