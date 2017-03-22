Couple discovers skull, jaw and teeth along river

STOCKTON, Calif. — Melinda Cargile was walking with her husband along the Feather River when they made a gruesome discovery.

The river, once swollen by massive outflows from Lake Oroville and its busted dam are now receding to reveal its secrets.

“It blew my mind. I was like… ‘baby is this bone?’ and he’s like ‘I don’t know,'” said Cargile.

Among the skull and other bone fragments, something different – a little hand from a child. There’s more than one person buried here. Possibly a whole family.

“The anthropology department at Chico State University identified it as Indian bones,” said Sutter County Undersheriff Jeff Pierce.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s department has contacted the bureau of Indian affairs.

This isn’t the first time an old burial ground has opened up along this stretch of river.

Indians affairs representatives say they will collect the remains, and re-inter them, in accordance with Maidu beliefs and traditions.