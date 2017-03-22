Live video: Confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch of Colorado

Colorado Ranks #3 in Hottest Housing Markets

This really comes as no surprise- when it comes to the hottest housing markets, Colorado is among the top nine states! In fact, it holds the 3rd spot from the top, behind Oregon and Washington. According to The Fiscal Times, the state has seen a more than 9% increase in home prices. Year to date sales volume is up by more than 2%, and the number of sales under contract has increased more than 10% year after year!