Brits in Colorado react to terrorist attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There was a lot of time for reflection at Denver International Airport Wednesday as passengers, many of them British citizens, waited for flight 218 to depart for London.

Mary Quillen was in a hurry to get home to her son.

"It was a real shock and also it feels a bit unreal because I'm so far away," she said.

Mary Coffman couldn't wait to see her husband. He's been dealing with the horrors of the terrorist attack because he runs the intensive care unit where most of the injured were taken.

"He's definitely not sleeping much. They run drills. They run preparedness exercises for this all the time, and I think it's exactly what they were expecting, unfortunately," said Coffman.

However, it was just Brits consumed by the news.

Steve and Catherine Scott are taking their four children to Europe on ocation.

"I guess it can happen anywhere, so everybody should be a little cautious," said Steve.

And if anyone has reason to worry, it's a group of young women who were headed to England to perform on the streets of London. They're called the "Choir Fire."

"We'll be vigilant. When we do street singing we might be careful as to where we're doing that," said Claudia Porter, one of the group's leaders.

It's a very diverse group of passengers with terrorism on their minds, but all are determined not to let that fear affect their travel.

"I'm not going to stop what I'm doing in. That's what terrorism is for," said Porter.