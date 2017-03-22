× Breast implants linked to rare form of cancer

At least 9 women have died of a rare blood cancer and the Food and Drug Administration is officially blaming the deaths on breast implants.

The agency announced that, as of the beginning of February, they have received 359 reports of a rare type on non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma called anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or ALCL.

Those reports were associated with breast implants.

People with implants have a 65 times higher risk of developing the disease.

Textured implants seemed to produce more results of ALCL than implants with smooth surfaces.

The results concerning the link between textured implants being more likely to cause the disease have not yet been conclusively proven.

The FDA first announced a possible link between breast cancer and ALCL in 2011.

It is estimated that the prevalence of ALCL in people with textured implants falls at roughly 33 per one million.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, about 290,000 people opted for breast augmentation using implants in the US in 2016.