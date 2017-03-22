× After listeria recall, Blue Bell ice cream returns

DENVER — After voluntarily pulling their ice cream from store freezers due to listeria concerns, Blue Bell ice cream will be restocked in Denver this month.

In 2015, Blue Bell products were linked to 10 listeria cases in 4 states, including 3 deaths in Kansas.

The company recalled the product in April of the same year but brought the treat back to select cities as quickly as August 2015.

Texas-based Blue Bell has slowly rolled out their product to new markets in the past 2 years. Now, the treat will officially be back in the Mile High.

According to a statement released by the company, the ice cream maker has taken a hard look at processes that result in the finished product:

“We have upgraded our procedures and employee training and have adopted the same overall philosophy at all of our facilities, to include: enhanced manufacturing procedures; increased focus on sanitation and cleaning; retained an independent microbiology expert for ongoing evaluation of our procedures and facilities; implemented a “test and hold” procedure, where production runs will be tested and held until results are received before being distributed to market; and we’ve entered into voluntary agreements with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry and the Texas Department of State Health Services.”

A statement released by the head of marketing for Blue Bell said not returning to Denver was never an option.

“It has always been our goal to return to Denver, and we believe that we are in a great position to expand our sales territory next year. We will have an outstanding variety of flavors and products to offer our fans in Colorado.”

The product will hit Colorado store shelves March 27, though no stores have specifically been designated to carry the ice cream.