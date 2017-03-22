A subscription box for the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We spend hours with our little ones, helping them learn to read, say their ABC's, and count to 10. But it's those skills you can't measure that are so tough for parents to teach. How do you explain empathy or gratitude? One local mom made it her mission to give parents the tools they need to share the social and emotional skills. Jane Koerbel, the founder of The Curly Clues Club, joined us in studio this morning with Kindergartner Evie Anderson to talk about why social and emotional skills are so important for kids.

Jane would love for you to share a Curly Clues Box with your family, so she's giving our Colorado's Best viewers an exclusive discount: get 25% off your online purchase now through the end of March. Just use the code "BEST25" at checkout. To learn more and see the boxes available, just visit curlycluesclub.com.