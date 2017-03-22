3-year-old girl attacked by dogs after falling into neighbor’s yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- A 3-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was attacked by two German shepherds in her neighbor's yard on Tuesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. at a house in the 9400 block of Broken Bow Court near Black Forest. Officials said the girl climbed a neighbor's fence and then fell over onto their property when the dogs apparently attacked her.

She suffered several bites and was taken to a hospital where she's expected to be OK.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said the dogs will not be taken into custody and no charges will be filed for now because the incident happened on the dog owner's property.

However, the dogs will be under a 10-day quarantine, meaning they cannot leave the house unless they are leashed.

The humane society said the dogs were up to date on all vaccinations.

The investigation is ongoing.