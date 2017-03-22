13-year-old girl missing from Colorado Springs hitched ride on coal train to Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl who disappeared while vacationing with her family in Colorado Springs last week only to be found safe four days later, hitched a ride on a coal train and was discovered by a Texas farmer, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Wednesday.

Adalie Rivera of Lubbock, Texas, went missing early Friday morning while staying with her family at the Quality Inn Colorado Springs Airport hotel.

She was found in Dumas, Texas, in the Texas Panhandle, about 315 miles southeast of Colorado Springs and about 170 miles north of Lubbock.

On Wednesday, police said Rivera got on the coal train in Colorado Springs. She got off covered in coal dust near Dumas after she got hungry after running out of Skittles, police said.

A local farmer found the girl and notified the Moore County Sheriff’s Department. She was held until family members arrived.

Police do not believe the girl’s disappearance was criminal in nature.