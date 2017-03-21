Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, people around the world are gathering to honor and celebrate the six million individuals with Down Syndrome. We want to join them in the effort and give those with Down Syndrome and their loved ones the chance to speak up, be heard, and influence policy makers, so they can be fully included in the community. Michelle Sie Whitten, President and CEO of The Global Down Syndrome Foundation, Dee Daniels, Program Director of Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children's Hospital, and Beth Burczyk joined us in studio to share how everyone can get involved in World Down Syndrome Day.

For more information, to donate, volunteer, or sign a petition for more funding, visit globaldownsyndrome.org.