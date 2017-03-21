× Woody Harrelson stops smoking weed but says it’s a ‘great drug’

Actor Woody Harrelson, who has been pretty public about his appreciation of marijuana, now says he hasn’t smoked weed in nearly a year.

Just last year, Harrelson reportedly applied to open a marijuana dispensary in Hawaii.

And in an interview with FOX31 Denver, Harrelson joked that he really liked the idea of opening a marijuana café in Denver with Willie Nelson.

But Harrelson recently told Vulture that he “had a problem with it.”

Harrelson told the magazine marijuana is still “a great drug” but said he’d spent 30 years partying too hard.

“But when you’re doing it all the time, it just becomes … Well, you know. I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available,” the article quoted him as saying.

Harrelson admits it can still be hard to resist the temptation to toke up.

“Well, like, last night, someone had — not just good herb but sativa; really good sativa. There’s a joint, and beautifully rolled. I like a beautifully rolled … and I just was like, I mean, I’ve gone this long,” he told Vulture.

Harrelson said he still drinks alcohol but is trying to be moderate about how much he consumes.