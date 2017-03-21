Watch live: Predicting when April the giraffe will go into labor ‘next to impossible’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Predicting when April the giraffe will go into labor is “next to impossible” as several thousand people who continually watch the animal give birth continue to wait, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said.

Instead, officials look for physical and behavioral changes that are seen every day.

“In theory, that helps us kind of hone in on a window where she could go into labor,” officials said on Facebook on Monday night. “There’s simply isn’t enough consistent data to say tomorrow she’ll go into labor. When you are working with a worldwide spectacle, you can imagine how aggravating that is.”

On Tuesday morning, there were no major changes to the giraffe.

The park began streaming on Feb. 23, showing April preparing to give birth and drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.