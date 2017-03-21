Big chicken video isn’t a fake, but it is terrifying

Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w — LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017

Nothing can be done to prepare for watching “the big chicken video” and the moment the behemoth rolls out of his coop looking like the final boss in a video game.

That is a huge chicken. Planet Earth needs a whole episode dedicated to this dude.

His big chicken-ness did not go unnoticed by Twitter, where people spent most of the weekend being scared of him and debating whether or not he is actually just a large child in a chicken suit.

WAS ABT TO FALL ASLEEP BUT JUS REMEMBERED I LIVE ON THE SAME PLANET AS THAT HUGE CHICKEN N NOW IM SCARED — PUTHY PRINT (@princessg4y) March 20, 2017

A lot of people wanted it to be #FAKECHICKENNEWS, if only for their own mental health.

THIS IS NOT A CHICKEN. THIS A FULL GROWN, 42-YEAR-OLD MAN IN A CHICKEN SUIT. HE HAS A 401K AND A TIME SHARE IN THE POCONOS. I REBUKE THIS. https://t.co/EB8Buo1n9v — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) March 19, 2017

I'm gonna need someone to say that giant chicken video is fake, thanks — Emily white (@Emilywhite_c) March 20, 2017

As much as you might not want to admit you share the Earth with this late-model dinosaur, it is definitely not fake.

The rooster in question has all of the characteristics of a Brahma chicken, a large breed of chicken cultivated in the U.S.

For a while, at the turn of the 20th century, they were the most in-demand meat breed in the country. According to the Livestock Conservancy, some birds bulked up to 18-plus pounds.

Each of these monsters could feed a whole family of four for like, a week, but we bred them too strong, too powerful. This chicken’s appearance is like the prologue of a poultry-related apocalypse novel.