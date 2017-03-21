× Sunshine Fire caused by campfire linked to transient camp

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Sunshine Fire started with a campfire that was likely associated with a transient camp, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

“Investigators have determined that the Sunshine Fire was human-caused and stemmed from a campfire in Sunshine Canyon west of the Centennial Trailhead on City of Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks property,” officials said in a statement.

“Investigators found evidence at the fire’s point-of-origin suggesting that the campfire was likely associated with a transient camp,” officials stated. “Investigators noted that the fire’s point of origin was among a number of medium and large-sized rocks. The rocks appeared to have been placed into a hastily fashioned, ad hoc campfire ring of sorts.”

Investigators noted that dirt had been kicked on top of the residual campfire, suggesting someone tried to extinguish the campfire.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the fire as a fourth-degree arson, as well as a violation of the county’s fire restrictions in effect at the time the fire started.

No suspects have been identified but the investigation is on-going.

The cost of the Sunshine Fire is currently estimated to be approximately $725,000, through Monday evening.

The last aerial mapping of the fire placed its size at 74 acres.

Anyone with information that may aid in the investigation of the Sunshine Fire should contact Det. Jason Shatek at (303) 441-3641. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.