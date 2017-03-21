× St. Jude Harvest

Who: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

What: St. Jude Harvest

When: Friday, September 8, 2017, begins at 6 pm

Where: Highland Meadows Golf Course (click for map)

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and it is our hope at Colorado’s Own Channel 2 that we can end childhood cancer. 2 Your Health is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a fundraising event that hopes to do just that.

The 3rd Annual St. Jude Harvest is an evening of charity that offers a local farm-to-table dining experience. Featuring locally sourced food, cocktails, dancing, auctions and entertainment, this event features chefs from The Kitchen Ft. Collins. Join other St. Jude supporters around a shared table committed to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

Through charity events like this and the generosity of our community no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude. Individual tickets start at $150 and tables are available for purchase as well.

For more info and to purchase tickets click here.