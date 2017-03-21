Small Iowa fire department welcomes 6 babies in 7 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa -- A group of Iowa firefighters is making news far from the scene of any fire.

Six babies were born to the same firefighting family within seven months -- three girls and three boys.

"We definitely got really good at throwing baby showers," firefighter Adam Welp told WQAD.

"Everyone kept announcing and it was like a new announcement every month," Katie Welp said.

"We didn't actually plan it. It might seem like we did," Whitney Eberhardt said.

"It's been fun to go through it with everybody else," firefighter Tom Brockett said. "And it's definitely helpful that we're all going through it together."

It has everyone in Mediapolis talking.

"Don't drink the water, that's a big one," firefighter Skylar Schwerin said.

"I've heard that and there must have not been enough fire calls," Eberhardt said.

While it might be a little hectic when they all get together, the families were able to capture a quiet moment. A picture was taken over the weekend with the boys and girls all lined up on their dads' fire gear.

"It was surprising when we laid them all out that none of them were crying," Megan Brockett said.

However, the next time the chaos of a fire erupts, this family of firefighters will face another emergency.

"We've talked about just bringing our kids here and whoever is available can come and watch them," Eberhardt said.

"We're a family before this and we'll be a family for a long time," Tom Brockett said.

The firefighters say they plan to make the group photo a yearly tradition. Some in the fire department say you never know if this could happen again. There are a lot of younger couples in the department who haven't had kids yet.